Once Smith And Warner Retire...: Michael Vaughan's Brutally Honest Review Of Australia Post Defeat In Delhi Test

India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test to take an unassailable lead in the series. Australia were in a dominating position at the end of Day 2, leading by 62 runs and nine wickets in hand. However, a batting collapse in the first session of Day 3 saw them bowled out for a mere 113, giving India a target of a mere 114, which was achieved without much trouble. The hosts have also retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with this win.

The Australian side was brutally slammed by experts for their miserable show in Delhi. The latest to join the bandwagon is former England captain Michael Vaughan who questioned Australia's depth and said that once Warner and Smith retire, Australia have very little waiting in the wings.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan wrote, "Waking up to see a proper collapse by the Aussies .. many teams have done the same in India .. it's not easy .. but let's be honest the Aussies once Warner & Smith retire have very little waiting in the wings .."

Meanwhile, former Australia skipper Allan Border also lambasted the Pat Cummins-led side and said that Australia's batting collapse has left him shell-shocked.

"I'm disappointed, I'm shell-shocked, I'm angry about the way we went about our work today," Border told Fox Cricket.

"It was panicky, frenetic batting. No one tried to get in there and stem the flow with some good defensive cricket. They were just getting out playing sweep shots, reverse sweeps to just about every ball.

"You just can't get away with that on this sort of track. You've got to have a method where you play within your limitations. You're not playing on a flat belter where you can expand your game. When playing on a difficult surface, you've got to work out where your scoring options are and bat some time at the crease," Border said.