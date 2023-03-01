One Day Test Match? Indore 'Rank Turner' Invites Massive Criticism For BCCI

India are 83-7 at the time of writing, with Australian spinners wreaking havoc at Indore pitch.

India and Australia are playing the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore. India won the toss and opted to bat. However, things have not gone their way so far. The team is tottering at 70/6 at the time of writing, with Australian spinners wreaking havoc. Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon, especially have been brilliant, accounting for three and two wickets respectively. Todd Murphy got the big wicket of Virat Kohli.

The pitch once again is in question as the ball is turning square and keeping low in the first session of the Test, which has been the concern of experts in the series. However, India has been on the receiving end this time so the Aussies won't complain.

Axar Patel and Srikar Bharat are at the crease and India will be hoping that they take them to a respectable score. Meanwhile, the Indore pitch is one of the top trends on social media today. Here are the best reactions.

One day test match anyone? #INDvAUS

Looking at the pitch, not only Shami but I think Siraj and Umesh are also rested for this test ? #INDvAUS #BGT2023

I truly do not believe a first day pitch should turn this much ever. Anywhere. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/d7HJE2q7pQ

Ball turning square in first half hour of a test match, puff of dust . Maybe it's time for 3 day tests, 50 overs a side? Is this really what we want from a test pitch? #IndvsAus

I want every neutral fan to come forward and bash and criticize bcci and ICT management for this joke of a cricket pitch in Indore...i supported Nagpur and Delhi because those were standard good pitches..This Indore pitch is mockery and murder of Test cricke... ICC should step in

What is this pitch!?? Day 1 first session how can the ball turn square, keep low like a day 5 broken wicket? They should have just stuck to whatever pitch/outfield they had in Dharamsala. Looks like another 2/3 day test match. Ridiculous. #IndvsAus #Indoretest