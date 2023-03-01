One Day Test Match? Indore 'Rank Turner' Invites Massive Criticism For BCCI
India are 83-7 at the time of writing, with Australian spinners wreaking havoc at Indore pitch.
One day test match anyone? #INDvAUS
Looking at the pitch, not only Shami but I think Siraj and Umesh are also rested for this test ? #INDvAUS #BGT2023
I truly do not believe a first day pitch should turn this much ever. Anywhere. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/d7HJE2q7pQ
Ball turning square in first half hour of a test match, puff of dust . Maybe it's time for 3 day tests, 50 overs a side? Is this really what we want from a test pitch? #IndvsAus
I want every neutral fan to come forward and bash and criticize bcci and ICT management for this joke of a cricket pitch in Indore...i supported Nagpur and Delhi because those were standard good pitches..This Indore pitch is mockery and murder of Test cricke... ICC should step in
What is this pitch!?? Day 1 first session how can the ball turn square, keep low like a day 5 broken wicket? They should have just stuck to whatever pitch/outfield they had in Dharamsala. Looks like another 2/3 day test match. Ridiculous. #IndvsAus #Indoretest
Pitch Curator be like.....This is my masterpiece ? #IndvAus #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/wEvcKk9rCi
