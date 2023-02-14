One Family Is Now Bigger And Stronger: Rohit Sharma Reacts To MI's Successful WPL Auction

Mumbai Indians had a stellar WPL auction as they roped in some of the biggest match-winners in women's cricket. The franchise bought India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, destructive England batter Nat Sciver, and Kiwi all-rounder Amelia Kerr among others to compile a very strong squad.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was also pleased with the auction and shared a heartfelt message for the franchise. "One family is now bigger and stronger! Congratulations @mipaltan on a successful auction. Looking forward to seeing our women's team in Blue & gold," tweeted Rohit.

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League will be held between March 4 and 26. It will be a five team event that will be played across two venues in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Adani Group (Gujarat Giants) and Capri Global (UP Warriorz) will be the five teams that will take part in the inaugural edition of the WPL.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will head to Delhi for the second Test against Australia. Rohit Sharma will be a pleased man after scoring a magnificent century in the first match. of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita, Sonam Yadav.