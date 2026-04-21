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‘One of the best I’ve seen’: Jayawardene reserves high praise for Tilak Varma for his maiden IPL ton

A stunning Tilak Varma knock left Jayawardene in awe... here’s what he said after MI’s dominant victory.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 21, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

Published On Apr 21, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 21, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

Mahela Jayawardene Tilak Varma

Mahela Jayawardene after Tilak Varma's maiden IPL ton

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene lauded his side’s all-round execution while also dubbing Tilak Varma’s century ‘one of the best’ that he has ever seen after their emphatic 99-run victory over Gujarat Titans.

MI recover after early setbacks

Reflecting on the innings that was built around a late surge, Jayawardene admitted the side had been under pressure early on. “We were in trouble, but we dug ourselves from that, (we were) patient, and batted really well to get that score,” he said in a video shared by the franchise, pointing to the composure shown by the middle order after early setbacks.

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‘One of the best I’ve seen’: Jayawardene on Tilak

The turnaround was powered by a stunning counterattack, particularly from Tilak Varma, whose maiden IPL century lifted MI to a formidable total. Jayawardene did not hold back in his praise for the young batter’s knock. “We had a couple of big overs. Tilak, one of the best I’ve seen!” he remarked.

Krish Bhagat and Ashwani Kumar earn special mention

The MI coach also credited the contributions with the ball, especially the early breakthroughs that set the tone for defending the total. He singled out the effort of young pacer Krish Bhagat while acknowledging the impact of returning seamer Ashwani Kumar. “Krish (Krish Bhagat), brilliant effort up front. Ash (Ashwani Kumar), coming back to the team, well done,” he noted, as MI’s bowlers dismantled the GT batting line-up.

Jayawardene: Fielding effort seals dominant win

Jayawardene further emphasised the importance of fielding in sealing such a comprehensive win, particularly on a large outfield. “Probably the best fielding effort from the unit on a big ground,” he said, crediting the team’s intensity and discipline in the field.

Stressing consistency as the key going forward, the former Sri Lankan captain urged his players to maintain the same standards in upcoming matches. “The standard is something that you guys set as well… the way MI plays, that’s a standard. So let’s do that, we need to keep repeating that energy, we need to bring to each and every game,” he concluded.

(With IANS Inputs)

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Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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