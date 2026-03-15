‘One of the…’: Mohammad Kaif shares heartfelt message as Kuldeep Yadav gets married with Vanshika Chadha in Mussoorie

Kuldeep Yadav marries childhood friend Vanshika Chadha in Mussoorie as Mohammad Kaif and several cricketers share warm wishes.

Kuldeep Yadav Marrige

India’s chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Vanshika Chadha in a private and beautiful ceremony at Welcomhotel The Savoy in Mussoorie on Saturday. The wedding was attended by close family, friends, and several current and former Indian cricketers.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif, who was present at the wedding, shared a warm message along with a photo hugging the groom.

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“Another big day in Vanshika & Kuldeep Yadav’s life. One of the nicest cricketers on the circuit. Congratulations @imkuldeep18,” Kaif wrote on X.

Former India spinner Piyush Chawla also congratulated the couple and posted a photo with the bride and groom along with other cricketers who attended.

“Congratulations, Kuldeep & Vanshika!! wishing both of you the best,” he wrote in the caption.

Big cricket names at the wedding

The ceremony had a strong cricket presence. Among those who attended were:

Suresh Raina

Mohammad Kaif

Yuzvendra Chahal

Tilak Varma

Rinku Singh

Fielding coach T. Dilip

And several others

Kuldeep, a key part of Indiaâ€™s white-ball team and a regular in the IPL, started a new chapter in his personal life with this marriage.

Childhood friends from Kanpur

Kuldeep and Vanshika have known each other since they were kids. Both are from Kanpur, with their homes just 3 kilometres apart. Kuldeep is from the Lal Bungalow area, while Vanshika belongs to Shyam Nagar.

Vanshika works in an administrative role with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and completed her higher studies in Melbourne. She has been a steady support for Kuldeep since his U-19 days.

The couple got engaged on June 4 in a traditional ceremony in Lucknow. They had originally planned the wedding for November, but it was postponed due to Kuldeepâ€™s commitments during the multi-format series against South Africa.