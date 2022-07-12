One Wicket In 12 ODIs And 47 Overs To Five Wickets In Four Overs, Jasprit Bumrah’s Remarkable Turnaround In ODIs

London: England and India are crossing swords in the first of the three-match ODI series at Kennington Oval, London. India won the toss and opted to bowl in overcast conditions. Jasprit Bumrah was on fire from ball one and decimated England’s top order.

He got the wickets of Jason Roy and Joe Root in his first over. Both players were dismissed for a duck. In the next over, Shami got the better of Ben Stokes before Bumrah came back to dismiss Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow. Livingstone was the fourth England batter who walked back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

Bumrah’s four wickets in five overs rattled the England batting and put India on the top. Meanwhile, before this performance, Bumrah was not in the best form in ODI cricket. He was doing well in Tests and T20I but his performance in ODIs saw a significant dip. Before the first ODI, Bumrah had just one wicket in 12 ODIs where he bowled 47 overs and now, he has four in five. What a turnaround this has been for Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, with all their big guns back, England will need solid contributions from Jos Buttler and Moeen li to take England to a respectable total. The wicket is good to bat and anything under 250 will be very hard to defend. David Willey is lined up next to bat and he is someone who can get a few handy runs. However, post him, there is not much in the England camp thus a lot will rest on the partnership between Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler.