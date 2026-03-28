“Only fixers watch IPL”: Mohammad Amir’s shocking allegations spark MASSIVE row before IPL 2026 opener, post goes viral

Former Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir sparks huge controversy by calling IPL the 'most corrupt tournament' and alleging match-fixing.

Mohammed Amir

The 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) begins today. The opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad is scheduled for 28th March at 7:30 PM.

However, just as the tournament is about to start, former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has sparked a major controversy with his strong comments on the IPL.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Mohammad Amir’s allegations

As per Social Media viral post, Mohammad Amir called the Indian Premier League the “most corrupt tournament in the world”. He claimed that match-fixing is common in the IPL and made sensational allegations that not only players but also umpires and cheerleaders are involved in fixing for money.

He said that only “fixers” watch the IPL because of the heavy match-fixing that goes on in the league. Amir also mentioned that players earn crores of rupees through the tournament and alleged that there is a big fixing racket behind it.

The former Pakistan bowler further claimed that in the IPL, even umpires and cheer girls get “sold” for money. He reminded everyone that Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were once banned for two years due to fixing scandals.

Strong reaction from Indian fans

Indian fans have hit back strongly at Mohammad Amir’s comments. Many fans pointed out the irony, saying it is surprising that a player who was himself involved in spot-fixing in the past is now talking about fixing in the IPL.

Fans are calling out Amir, reminding him of his own past and questioning his right to comment on the IPL’s integrity.

Mohammad Amir’s explosive statements have created a big buzz on social media just before the start of IPL 2026. While his comments have drawn sharp criticism from Indian cricket fans, the opening match between RCB and SRH is still set to go ahead as planned this evening at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Streaming: When, where & how to watch, time, venue, head-to-head

Both teams predited playing XI for IPL 2026 opener

RCB XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Jacob Duffy/Nuwan Thusara.

SRH XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari

Both teams full squad for IPL 2026

RCB Squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Jordan Cox, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Tushara, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Yash Dayal

SRH squad: Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Travis Head, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Omkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Prafull Hinge, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Kusal Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Brydon Carse, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, David Payne.