<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Comparing T20 cricket with the tactics often used in football, Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that T20 as a sport is heading towards where football has reached and some of the tactics that are used in the modern-day format, adding a reference to "retired out" will be a regular occurrence going forward. <p></p> <p></p>"T20, as a sport, is heading towards where football has reached. Just like how they're using substitutions, I did something similar (retiring out). Already we're late, but I believe this will happen a lot in the coming days. I don't think it will be a stigma like running someone out at the non-striker's end," said Ashwin on his Youtube channel. <p></p> <p></p>While Ashwin's 'retired out' move did pay off the other day against Lucknow Super Giants, the Indian off-spinner feels that it should be used wisely as it has the potential to backfire as well. <p></p> <p></p>"It might work sometimes and it might not work sometimes. These things happen constantly in football, and we haven't cracked T20 cricket fully yet. This is a millennial sport. This is the next generation's sport. <p></p> <p></p>"In fact, if you see in football, Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo score goals frequently. But their team's goalkeeper should also save goals and their defenders should defend well. Only then, a Messi or Ronaldo will be in the limelight." <p></p> <p></p>With not too many overs left and struggling with his own timing, Ashwin thought that retiring himself out was in the best interest of the team. <p></p> <p></p>"It was just a tactical move. In fact, Riyan Parag has been batting very well and when the (K) Gowtham over (16th over) ended, I gave myself some time - five to six balls - to see whether I can hit a six or two fours. <p></p> <p></p>"There were a few balls in the slot, I tried to hit, and mistimed a bit. I threw the kitchen sink at everything, but I couldn't get the timing going. Someone like Riyan Parag was in the shed and there were only ten balls remaining. If he comes and hits even two sixes, we could get a good score. It was a tactical decision." <p></p> <p></p>Ashwin was also the first in the IPL to effect a run out of a non-striker backing up when he controversially dislodged the bails to dismiss Jos Buttler in 2019. In a recent update, the custodians of laws of cricket, MCC, moved the run out dismissal while backing up to Law 38 (run out) from Law 41 (unfair play). <p></p> <p></p>"The bowler is always painted as the villain but it is a legitimate way to dismiss someone and it is the non-striker who is stealing the ground," Fraser Stewart, MCC Laws Manager, told the Times after the rules were reframed. <p></p> <p></p>"It is legitimate, it is a run-out and therefore it should live in the run-out section of the laws," he had said. <p></p> <p></p><strong>(With Agency Inputs)</strong>