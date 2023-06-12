Advertisement

'Only Virat Can Tell Why He Left Captaincy': Sourav Ganguly On Rift With Kohli

Sourav Ganguly made shocking revelation around controversy on Virat Kohli leaving Test captaincy

Updated: June 12, 2023 10:06 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: After India's 209 runs loss against Australia at the World Test Title (WTC) 2023 has raised fingers on Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Fans on social media are saying that Virat Kohli should have never left captaincy. Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly made a shocking revelation on the controversy surrounding Kohli's departure as Test captain, claiming that the board was unaware of it.

"BCCI were not prepared for Virat Kohli leaving the Test captaincy. It was unexpected for us also after the South Africa tour. Only Virat Kohli can reveal why he left the captaincy. There is no point talking about this now because Virat Kohli left the Test captaincy. Selectors had to appoint an India captain. And Rohit was the best option at that time," said Ganguly on Aaj Tak.

"Kohli was a very good captain, India did really well under Kohli & Shastri, India played with a fearless attitude and showed guts in England & Australia," he added.

