Kerala's opening batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen who made a huge statement with a scintillating century in the 2021 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has registered his name for the upcoming Indian Premier League Auction. <p></p> <p></p>The 26-year-old played an astonishing knock of 137 runs off just 54 deliveries in the mega clash against the Mumbai team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. <p></p> <p></p>The stylish batsman grabbed the limelight with one of the most impactful innings in the tournament's history. He took just 37 balls to reach the triple-figure mark which is the joint-third fastest in Indian cricket history. During his magnificent knock, Azharuddeen slammed 9 boundaries and 11 maximums. <p></p> <p></p>Azharuddeen talked about the chances of him getting picked in the upcoming IPL auction as he said it's not likely to affect my life and career. <p></p> <p></p>"Any decision, whether it's positive or negative, is not likely to affect my life and career. I have done my best. The rest is not under my control. It doesn't matter if I don't get a chance. My ultimate goal is to give my best for the Kerala team" he told iemalayalam.com. <p></p> <p></p>The young batsman also revealed his dream and said "Opening an innings with Virat Kohli." <p></p> <p></p>Azharuddeen also said that the senior players - Robin Uthappa and S Sreesanth gave him valuable tips regarding batting, which was a huge boost for him. <p></p> <p></p>"Robi bhai and Sree bhai came to support us and gave us tips when we were batting in the field. They always gave us a boost. At the same time, we can learn a lot from them by just observing their play," he said. <p></p> <p></p>The Kerala batsman also talked about his magnificent century against Mumbai and said it made him more responsibile. <p></p> <p></p>"Pressure is there even when we play on the paddy fields. It's always there. But that century (against Mumbai) gave me more confidence. It made me more responsible. <p></p> <p></p>"My coaches asked me to be more careful, that we can't take it for granted. Then, it would feel like over-confidence. I want to enjoy batting and leading my team to victory. That's the only thing on my mind," he said.