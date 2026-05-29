Orange cap holder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals father’s advice behind his selfless approach

Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become one of the biggest stars of IPL 2026, but the 15-year-old says his focus has never been on personal records. Despite breaking multiple milestones this season and leading the Orange Cap race, the young opener believes team success matters more than individual achievements.

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As Rajasthan Royals prepare for Qualifier 2, Sooryavanshi spoke about the values that have guided him throughout his cricket journey and credited his father for teaching him the importance of putting the team first.

Father’s lesson shaped Vaibhav’s mindset

The RR opener said he learned from a very young age that runs only matter when they help the team win matches.

“Since childhood, my father has always told me that if you score a hundred, a double hundred, or even a triple hundred, but the team does not win because of it, then those runs hold no value. They may only be for your personal record, but they do not benefit the team,” he told Jio Hotstar.

Vaibhav said he would happily trade a century for a smaller contribution if it helps Rajasthan Royals win.

“Cricket, in the end, is a team game. So, if I score 80 instead of a hundred and my team wins, and if we still do not win despite me scoring a century, then that 80 means more to me than the hundred,” he added.

Missing a hundred doesn’t bother the RR youngster

The comments come just days after Sooryavanshi fell agonisingly short of a century in the IPL Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The left-hander blasted 97 runs in a stunning display of power-hitting and played a major role in Rajasthan Royals’ victory. However, he believes team victories are far more important than personal landmarks.

More success for RR means more opportunities

Vaibhav also pointed out that individual records naturally follow when a team performs well and stays alive in tournaments for longer periods.

“The longer my team stays in the tournament and the deeper we go into the playoffs and finals, the more chances I will get to score hundreds and achieve whatever records I want to break. So, it benefits both me personally and the team as well,” he said.

Why Vaibhav returned to practice immediately after U19 World Cup win

The teenage star also revealed how discipline has become a major part of his routine.

After helping India win the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup earlier this year, Vaibhav returned to training almost immediately instead of taking an extended break.

“All this is because of my father. Since childhood, he has made me practise so much that if I do not practise even for a day, it feels like my life has slowed down a bit. So, I do not need to take a very long break; one day is enough,” he said.

He explained that preparations for the IPL also played a role in his decision to get back to work quickly.

“I felt I should practise because the IPL was approaching, and I was also coming back after playing one-day cricket. There was a change in format too, so I needed to work on certain aspects of my game,” he added.

Special message for RR support staff and fans

The youngster also praised Rajasthan Royals’ coaching and support staff for helping players perform at their best throughout the season.

According to Vaibhav, any IPL title triumph would belong not only to the players but also to the people working behind the scenes and the franchise’s loyal supporters.

“As far as the support staff is concerned, if we lift the trophy, and hopefully we do, I will dedicate it to them. The way every coach puts in effort behind each player, the way they plan the practice sessions, and how our physios and trainers take care of our recovery, all of it plays a huge role.

“So, if we win the trophy, it will be for them and for all the RR fans,” he concluded.

Record-breaking IPL 2026 season

Sooryavanshi has enjoyed a historic campaign for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. The 15-year-old has scored 680 runs in 15 innings at a staggering strike rate of 242.86 and currently holds the Orange Cap.

He is also the first player in IPL history to score more than 600 runs in a season while maintaining a strike rate above 200. With 65 sixes already this season, the teenager continues to rewrite record books and strengthen his reputation as one of the brightest young talents the league has ever seen.