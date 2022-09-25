Oreo Launches Special Cookies Dedicated To Former Indian Captain MS Dhoni

New Delhi: The former Indian captain MS Dhoni recently relaunched the Oreo cookies in India and as a special token of respect, Oreo has dedicated some special cookies to the World Cup-winning captain. These cookies have Dhoni’s figure made on them along with his trademark jersey no. 7.

MS Dhoni during the press conference said that Oreo was first launched in India back in 2011 and India won the World Cup and this re-launching of Oreo would also lead to a similar moment. Every Indian would be hoping this statement actually comes true and India once again lifts the World Cup.

The Oreos with MS Dhoni on them would definitely attract the fans toward them and would be in great demand considering his huge fanbase of him.

MS Dhoni has retired from all forms of International cricket and only plays in the Indian Premier League or IPL, where he leads Chennai Super Kings. This could be the final year we see Dhoni playing on the cricket field.

That is the day, no cricket fans would be ready for. Everyone wants to see him play more cricket but CSK appointing Ravindra Jadeja as their skipper rang a bell and was an indication that we are witnessing some final moments from Dhoni’s active cricketing career.