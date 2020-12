Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Team PredictionDream11 Women’s Super Smash T20: Fantasy Tips, Captain And Vice-Captain For Today’s T20 Match 3 OS-W v AH-W at Molyneux Park 5 AM IST December 28 Monday

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Team PredictionDream11 Women's Super Smash T20: Fantas

Dream11 Team Prediction Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 3 OS-W v AH-W of Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 at Eden Park Outer Oval: In the Match 3 of Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20, Auckland Hearts will host Otago Sparks at the Molyneux Park, Alexandra on Monday. The Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 T20 OS-W vs AH-W match will begin at 5 AM IST. This will be Otago Sparks’ first game of the edition. They finished third during the last edition with 24 points and won six out of their ten matches. On the other hand, Auckland Hearts, started their campaign with a defeat in the season-opener. They succumbed to Wellington Blaze by 9 wickets while defending 93 runs.

TOSS – The toss between Auckland Hearts Women and Otago Sparks Women will take place at 4.30 AM (IST) – December 28 in India.

Time – 5 AM IST.

Venue: Molyneux Park, Alexandra.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Polly Inglis, Katey Martin

Batters Lauren Down, Saachi Shahri, Caitlin Blakely

All-Rounders Hayley Jensen (VC), Anna Peterson (C), Arlene Kelly

Bowlers Emma Black, Eden Carson, Jesse Prasad

OS-W v AH-W Probable Playing XIs

Otago Sparks: Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Sophie Oldershaw, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Eden Carson, Saffron Wilson.

Auckland Hearts: Bella Armstrong, Fran Jonas, Sarah Carnachan, Lauren Down, Regina Lilii, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad.

OS-W v AH-W SQUADS

Otago Sparks: Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Bhagya Herath, Polly Inglis (WK), Bella James (C), Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Suzie Bates, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin (WK), Eden Carson, Saffron Wilson, Olivia Gain and Molly Loe.

Auckland Hearts: Bella Armstrong, Fran Jonas, Jane Barnett, Skye Bowden, Sarah Carnachan (WK), Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Tariel Lamb (WK), Regina Lilii (C), Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Amie Hucker, Yaz Kareem, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad and Natasha van Tilburg (WK).

