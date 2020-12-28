OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Tips For Women’s Super Smash T20 Match 4

Dream11 Tips And Prediction Women’s Super Smash T20

Dream11 Team Prediction Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 – Online Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 4 OS-W v CM-W of Women’s Super Smash T20 at Molyneux Park, Alexandra: In the Match 4 of Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20, Canterbury Magicians will host Otago Sparks at the Molyneux Park, Alexandra on Tuesday. The Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 T20 OS-W vs CM-W match will begin at 5 AM IST. Sparks failed to get their Super Smash campaign hit the right notest as they lost to the Auckland Hearts by 37 runs on Monday. Otago women will need to come up with a better performance against the Magicians, who boasts of perhaps the best attack in the Super Smash. On the other hand, Canterbury Magicians will aim to make a successful start to their Super Smash campaign and will bank on the likes of Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu to deliver the goods.

TOSS – The toss between Canterbury Magicians Women and Otago Sparks Women will take place at 4.30 AM (IST) – December 29 in India.

Time: 5 AM IST.

Venue: Molyneux Park, Alexandra.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Polly Inglis

Batters Kirsty Nation, Caitlin Blakely, Amy Satterthwaite

All-Rounders Kate Ebrahim, Frances Mackay (vc), Jacinta Savage, Gemma Adams

Bowlers Gabby Sullivan, Emma Black, Bhagya Herath

OS-W v CM-W Probable Playing XIs

Otago Sparks: Millie Cowan, Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (C/wk), Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Blakely, Gemma Adams, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Bhagya Herath, Molly Loe and Bella James.

Canterbury Magicians: Frankie Mackay (C), Nat Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Kristy Nation, Kate Sims, Gabby Sullivan, Missy Banks and Emma Kench.

OS-W v CM-W SQUADS

Otago Sparks: Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Bhagya Herath, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Suzie Bates, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Eden Carson, Saffron Wilson, Olivia Gain and Molly Loe.

Canterbury Magicians: Allie Mace-Cochrane, Amy Satterthwaite, Frankie Mackay, Emma Kench, Gabby Sullivan, Georgia Edge, Jacinta Savage, Jess Simons, Kate Ebrahim, Kate Sims, Kristy Nation, Kristy Havill, Laura Hughes, Lea Tahuhu, Missy Banks, Nat Cox, Sarah Asmussen.

