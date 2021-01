OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Tips For Women's Super Smash T20 Match 15

Dream11 Team Prediction

OS-W vs WB-W: Captain, Fantasy Tips For Women’s Super Smash T20 Match 15

TOSS – The toss between Otago Sparks vs Wellington Blaze will take place at 3:40 AM (IST) – January 14 in India.

Time: 4:10 AM IST.

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Polly Inglis

Batters Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin Blakely

All-Rounders Sophie Devine(C), Amelia Kerr (VC)

Bowlers Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Maneka Singh

Probable Playing XIs

Otago Sparks

Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Hayley Jensen, Marina Lamplough/Sophie Oldershaw, Katie Martin

Wellington Blaze

Jess McFadyen, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly.

SQUADS

Otago Sparks

Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Hayley Jensen, Marina Lamplough/Sophie Oldershaw, Katie Martin, Sophie Oldershaw, Saffron Wilson

Wellington Blaze

Jess McFadyen, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Thamsyn Newton

