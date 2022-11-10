Our Careers Won’t Be Defined With Just One Knockout Game: Rohit Sharma Ahead Of T20 World Cup Semifinal Against England

Adelaide: India is set to take on England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide today, November 10. India have been outstanding in the tournament, winning against Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, while losing just a single game against South Africa.

It’s a great opportunity for the Men in Blue to claim the coveted trophy for the second time. If the Rohit Sharma-led side beat England, it will also set up a mouthwatering IND vs PAK T20 World Cup final.

India have managed to reach the T20 World Cup final only once, in 2007 where they went on to win the title. In fact, their record in knockout games of ICC events has not been great in recent times. Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other senior players have failed to deliver big in must win games, however, the skipper feels that their careers won’t be defined by the performance in just one big game. Rohit feels that players work hard throughout the year so they cannot be judged by just one game.

“There’s only one opportunity to do well in a knockout game,” he said as quoted by metro.co.uk. ‘But for players, what they’ve done in their career doesn’t define them by just one knockout game. The entire year you work so hard to get where you want to and to do well in whichever format you play,” he added.

“So one particular game is not going to decide that. Knockout games are important and if you do well it gives you immense confidence. But we do not forget what has happened in the past, what the players have done.”

Meanwhile, citing the example of India’s recent series win over England, Rohit said that the team is confident to do well against England in the semifinal.

“Certainly going into the game it’ll give us some confidence because beating a team like England in England, obviously it’s a big challenge, and we overcame that challenge pretty well,” Rohit said on Wednesday.

“But again, we do understand the dynamics of this T20 cricket. You just have to be good on that particular day, otherwise it’s not good enough.”