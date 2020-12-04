Hardik Pandya is enjoying the ongoing tour of Australia, on and off the field. The allrounder made his international return after a long injury layoff in style starring for India with the bat in the recently concluded three-match ODI series.

Pandya scored 210 runs across the three matches including a match-winning 92 not out in the third ODI helping his team to a consolation win. The first two ODIs were held in Sydney while the third was hosted by Canberra’s Manuka Oval.

Pandya on Friday shared a picture of his outing with India teammates in sunny Canberra, a post which has now gone viral.

“Out and about beautiful sunny Canberra” Pandya captioned the image in which he’s seen hanging out with captain Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. The India stars were also joined by Agarwal’s wife Aashita Sood.

Meanwhile, Pandya will be hoping to extend his form to the T20I series which starts from today in Canberra itself. India will be aiming to bounce back after losing the ODI series 2-1.

The ODIs saw India twice chasing a total in excess of 350 and they fell short by a significant margin on both the occasions. Luck was on their side in the third match though as Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first.

An average start followed before Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja combined to push India to what turned out to be a match-winning total.

The 27-year-old Pandya has been selected purely as a batsman considering he’s still sceptic about bowling at full throttle. His matured innings have drawn praises from all around including the likes of Sanjay Manjrekar who reckons India have found a pure No. 6 batsman in the allrounder.

“I was sceptical when they picked him on IPL performance. I thought he was a good T20 batsman but 50 over is a slightly different game. Can Hardik Pandya be a pure 50 overs batsman and he proved to all of us that he can,” Manjrekar said on Sony Six after India defeated Australia by 13 runs in Canberra.

“He had that score in the first match but we have seen him get runs and not be consistent enough but we have seen in this game again today. So yes, India have found a pure No. 6. Who knows he might start going up the order?” he added.