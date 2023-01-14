Murali Vijay Takes A Cheeky Dig At BCCI, Says 'I Am Done'

New Delhi: Former Indian star Murali Vijay has featured in 61 Tests, 17 ODIs, and nine T20I for Indian cricket team. He last played for India in 2018, when he was part of the Indian playing XI for the second Test against Australia in Perth. In that game, he made 0 and 20 runs in the two innings, and since then, he has never played for India again.

The 38-years-old Tamil Nadu batter played his last last first-class appearance for his state team, Tamil Nadu, was against Karnataka on December 9 12, 2019 in Dindigul. He has expressed his desire to return to competitive cricket and, by taking a cheeky dig at the BCCI, said that he is almost done with the board and is now looking for opportunities abroad.

Vijay expressed his frustration at not getting opportunities and said that there is a need for a change in mentality towards a player’s age.

The 38-year-old cricketer, in an interview with former Indian women’s cricket team head coach WV Raman, aimed at the BCCI and said, “I am almost done with BCCI (smiles) and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play a little bit of competitive cricket,” Vijay told Raman on Wednesdays with WV, a weekly show on Sportstar.

“After 30 in India, it’s a taboo (smiles). I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking on street. The media should also address it differently. I feel you are peaking in your 30s. Sitting here right now, I feel I can bat the best way I can. But unfortunately, the opportunities were less, and I had to search for chances outside. I honestly feel as a person, you can only do what’s in your hand. You can’t control the uncontrollable. Whatever happened happened,” he added.