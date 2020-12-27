OV vs AA Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Dream11 Super Smash T20

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s OV vs AA at Molyneux Park, Alexandra: In the second match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Otago Volts will take on Auckland Aces at the Molyneux Park, Alexandra on Monday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 OV vs AA match will start at 8:30 AM IST – December 28. Auckland Aces started their campaign with a defeat in the season-opener against defending champions Wellington Firebirds.

However, they have been boosted by the arrivals of Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman, both of whom will be the key in their batting unit. With Mitchell McClenaghan and captain Robert O’Donnell’s experience also adding value, the Aces will look to bounce back on Monday. On the other hand, Otago Volts will begin their campaign of Dream11 Super Smash T20. With the likes of Nathan Smith and Michael Rippon leading their bowling attack, the Volts will fancy a winning start to their Super Smash campaign.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Otago Volts and Auckland Aces will take place at 8 AM IST.

Time: 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Molyneux Park, Alexandra.

OV vs AA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips

Batsmen Robert O’Donnell, William O’Donnell, Nick Kelly, Neil Broom

All-rounders Sean Solia (C), Anaru Kitchen (VC), Michael Rippon

Bowlers William Somerville, Jacob Duffy, Mitchell McClenaghan

OV vs AA Probable Playing XIs

Otago Volts: Neil Broom (C), Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Mitchell McClenaghan, Josh Finne, Jacob Duffy, Nick Kelly, and Matt Bacon.

Auckland Aces: Glenn Phillips, Sean Solia, Graeme Beghin, Ollie Pringle, Will Somerville, Robert O’Donnell (C), Ben Lister, Ben Horne, Ross Ter Braak, William O’Donnell, and Danru Ferns.

OV vs AA Squads

Otago Volts: Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Camden Hawkins, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Jarrod McKay, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, and Nathan Smith.

Auckland Aces: Graeme Beghin, Jamie Brown, Mark Chapman, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Matt McEwan, Colin Munro, Robbie O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill and Kyle Jamieson.

