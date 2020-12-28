OV vs CK Dream11 Tips And Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20

Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s OV vs CK at Molyneux Park, Alexandra: In the second match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Otago Volts will take on Canterbury Kings at the Molyneux Park, Alexandra on Tuesday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 OV vs CK match will start at 8:30 AM IST – December 29. Playing their second game on the trot on consecutive days – Otago will take on Canterbury. The latter will be playing their first match of the tournament as they have a lot to figure out in this game. On the other hand, Otago defeated Auckland in their first match of the competition by a substantial 45-run margin. It will be interesting to watch this battle as two differently positioned teams take on each other.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Otago Volts and Canterbury Kings will take place at 8 AM IST.

Time: 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Molyneux Park, Alexandra.

OV vs CK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Cam Fletcher

Batsmen Chad Bowes, Dale Phillips, L Johnson

All-rounders Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell (VC), Anaru Kitchen (C), Michael Rippon

Bowlers Ed Nuttall, Matt Bacon, Jacob Duffy

OV vs CK Probable Playing XIs

Otago Volts: Max Chu (wk), Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Dale Pillips, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Canterbury Kings: Cam Fletcher (wk), Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Edward Nuttall, Sean Davey, Will Williams.

OV vs CK Squads

Otago Volts: Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Camden Hawkins, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Jarrod McKay, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, and Nathan Smith.

Canterbury Kings: Daryl Mitchell, Cam Fletcher, Todd Astle, Cole Mcconchie, Edward Nuttall, Matt Henry, Chad Bowes, Leo Carter, Will Williams, Henry Shipley, Jack Boyle, Sean Davey, Tylor Lortan, Ken McClure, Andrew Hazeldine, Theo van Woerkom, Fraser sheat, Jackson Lathem.

