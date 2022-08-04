OVI vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Match 2, The Hundred Men 2022, At The Oval, London

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Match 2, The Hundred Men 2022, The Oval, London

My Dream11 Team Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Dream11 Team Prediction OVI vs LNS 2022: Best players list of OVI vs LNS, Oval Invincibles Dream11 Team Player List, London Spirit Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Oval Invincibles & London Spirit will take place at 10:30 PM IST

Start Time: 11:00 PM IST and 06:30 PM Local Time

Venue: The Oval, London

OVI vs LNS My Dream11 Team

Ben McDermott, Sam Billings, Jason Roy (c), Eoin Morgan, Dan Lawrence, Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell (vc), Sam Curran, Reece Topley, Nathan Ellis, Tom Curran.

OVI vs LNS Probable XI

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Jack Leaning, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jordan Cox, Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley, Mohammad Hasnain.

London Spirit: Ben McDermott (wk), Zak Crawley, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Ravi Bopara, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Brad Wheal, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane.