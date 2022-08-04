OVI vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Match 2, The Hundred Men 2022, At The Oval, London

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>OVI vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>OVI vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Match 2, The Hundred Men 2022, The Oval, London</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Dream11 Team Prediction OVI vs LNS 2022: Best players list of OVI vs LNS, Oval Invincibles Dream11 Team Player List, London Spirit Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Oval Invincibles &amp; London Spirit will take place at 10:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 11:00 PM IST and 06:30 PM Local Time <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> The Oval, London <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>OVI vs LNS My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Ben McDermott, Sam Billings, Jason Roy (c), Eoin Morgan, Dan Lawrence, Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell (vc), Sam Curran, Reece Topley, Nathan Ellis, Tom Curran. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>OVI vs LNS Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Oval Invincibles:</strong> Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Jack Leaning, Sam Billings (c &amp; wk), Jordan Cox, Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley, Mohammad Hasnain. <p></p> <p></p><strong>London Spirit:</strong> Ben McDermott (wk), Zak Crawley, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Ravi Bopara, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Brad Wheal, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane.