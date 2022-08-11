OVI VS NOS Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Match 9, The Hundred Men 2022, At The Oval, London

OVI VS NOS Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers

OVI VS NOS Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Match 9, The Hundred Men 2022, The Oval, London

My Dream11 Team Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers Dream11 Team Prediction OVI VS NOS 2022: Best players list of OVI VS NOS, Oval Invincibles Dream11 Team Player List, Northern Superchargers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Oval Invincibles & Northern Superchargers will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: 07:30 PM IST and 03:00 PM Local Time

Venue: The Oval, London

OVI VS NOS My Dream11 Team

John Simpson, Jordon Cox (c), Rilee Rossouw, Adam Lyth, Hilton Cartwright, Sunil Narine, David Willey (vc), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts, Mohammad Hasnain.

OVI VS NOS Probable XI

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy (c), Rory Burns, Rilee Rossouw, Hilton Cartwright, Jordon Cox (wk), Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Matt Milnes, Danny Briggs, Mohammad Hasnain.

Northern Superchargers: Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis (c), Michael Pepper, Dwayne Bravo, John Simpson (wk), Adam Hose, Roelof van der Merwe, David Wiese, Ben Raine, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid.