OVI VS NOS Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Match 9, The Hundred Men 2022, At The Oval, London

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>OVI VS NOS Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>OVI VS NOS Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Match 9, The Hundred Men 2022, The Oval, London</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers Dream11 Team Prediction OVI VS NOS 2022: Best players list of OVI VS NOS, Oval Invincibles Dream11 Team Player List, Northern Superchargers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Oval Invincibles &amp; Northern Superchargers will take place at 7:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 07:30 PM IST and 03:00 PM Local Time <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> The Oval, London <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>OVI VS NOS My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>John Simpson, Jordon Cox (c), Rilee Rossouw, Adam Lyth, Hilton Cartwright, Sunil Narine, David Willey (vc), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts, Mohammad Hasnain. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>OVI VS NOS Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Oval Invincibles:</strong> Jason Roy (c), Rory Burns, Rilee Rossouw, Hilton Cartwright, Jordon Cox (wk), Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Matt Milnes, Danny Briggs, Mohammad Hasnain. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Northern Superchargers:</strong> Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis (c), Michael Pepper, Dwayne Bravo, John Simpson (wk), Adam Hose, Roelof van der Merwe, David Wiese, Ben Raine, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid.