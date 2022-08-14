OVI vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 14, At Kennington Oval, London

OVI vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave

OVI vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 14, Kennington Oval, London

TOSS: The match toss between Oval Invincibles & Southern Brave will take place at 10:00 PM IST

Start Time: 10:30 PM IST and 6 PM Local Time

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

OVI vs SOB My Dream11 Team

Alex Davies, Will Jacks, Ross Whiteley, James Vince, Jason Roy(c), Sunil Narine, Sam Curran (vc), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Curran, Micheal Hogan, Chris Jordan.

OVI vs SOB Probable XI

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Curran, Matt Milnes, Sunil Narine, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley.

Southern Brave: James Vince (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Alex Davies, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Jake Lintott, Michael Hogan.