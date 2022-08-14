OVI vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 14, At Kennington Oval, London

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>OVI vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>OVI vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 14, Kennington Oval, London</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Dream11 Team Prediction OVI VS SOB 2022: Best players list of OVI vs SOB, Oval Invincibles Dream11 Team Player List, Southern Brave Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Oval Invincibles &amp; Southern Brave will take place at 10:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 10:30 PM IST and 6 PM Local Time <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Kennington Oval, London <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>OVI vs SOB My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Alex Davies, Will Jacks, Ross Whiteley, James Vince, Jason Roy(c), Sunil Narine, Sam Curran (vc), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Curran, Micheal Hogan, Chris Jordan. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>OVI vs SOB Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Oval Invincibles:</strong> Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Billings (c &amp; wk), Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Curran, Matt Milnes, Sunil Narine, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Southern Brave:</strong> James Vince (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Alex Davies, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Jake Lintott, Michael Hogan.