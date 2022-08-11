OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Match 1, The Hundred Women 2022, At The Oval, London

OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women

Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Match 1, The Hundred Women 2022, The Oval, London

My Dream11 Team Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Dream11 Team Prediction OVI-W vs NOS-W 2022: Best players list of OVI-W VS NOS-W, Oval Invincibles Women Dream11 Team Player List, Northern Superchargers Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Oval Invincibles Women & Northern Superchargers Women will take place at 10:30 PM IST

Start Time: 11:00 PM IST and 06:30 PM Local Time

Venue: The Oval, London

OVI-W vs NOS-W My Dream11 Team

Alyssa Healy, Lauren Winfield, Suzie Bates, Laura Wolvaardt (vc), Jemimah Rodriguez, Alice Capsey (c), Marizanne Kapp, Dane Van Niekerk, Shbnim Ismail, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston.

OVI-W vs NOS-W Probable XI

Oval Invincibles Women: Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk (c), Lauren Winfield (wk), Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Aylish Cranstone, Grace Gibbs, Mady Villiers, Joanne Gardner, Tash Farrant, Shabnim Ismail.

Northern Superchargers Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodriguez, Rachel Slater, Hollie Armitage (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Heather Graham, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Elizabeth Russell, Katie Levick.