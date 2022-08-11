OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Match 1, The Hundred Women 2022, At The Oval, London

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>OVI-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Match 1, The Hundred Women 2022, The Oval, London</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Dream11 Team Prediction OVI-W vs NOS-W 2022: Best players list of OVI-W VS NOS-W, Oval Invincibles Women Dream11 Team Player List, Northern Superchargers Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Oval Invincibles Women &amp; Northern Superchargers Women will take place at 10:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 11:00 PM IST and 06:30 PM Local Time <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> The Oval, London <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>OVI-W vs NOS-W My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Alyssa Healy, Lauren Winfield, Suzie Bates, Laura Wolvaardt (vc), Jemimah Rodriguez, Alice Capsey (c), Marizanne Kapp, Dane Van Niekerk, Shbnim Ismail, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>OVI-W vs NOS-W Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Oval Invincibles Women:</strong> Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk (c), Lauren Winfield (wk), Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Aylish Cranstone, Grace Gibbs, Mady Villiers, Joanne Gardner, Tash Farrant, Shabnim Ismail. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Northern Superchargers Women:</strong> Alyssa Healy (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodriguez, Rachel Slater, Hollie Armitage (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Heather Graham, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Elizabeth Russell, Katie Levick.