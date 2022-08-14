OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Women 2022, Match 6, At The Oval, London

OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women

OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Women 2022, Match 6, The Oval, London

TOSS: The match toss between Oval Invincibles Women & Southern Brave Women will take place at 6:30 PM IST

Start Time: 7:00 PM IST and 2:30 Local Time

Venue: The Oval, London

OVI-W vs SOB-W My Dream11 Team

Lauren Winfield, Suzie Bates, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Tahila McGrath, Marizanne Kapp (vc), Dane van Niekerk, Shabnim Ismail, Anya Shrubsole, Grace Gibbs.

OVI-W vs SOB-W Probable XI

Oval Invincibles Women: Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk (c), Lauren Winfield (wk), Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Aylish Cranstone, Grace Gibbs, Mady Villiers, Joanne Gardner, Tash Farrant, Shabnim Ismail.

Southern Brave Women: Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Tahlia McGrath, Maia Bouchier, Carla Rudd (wk), Joanne Gardner, Anya Shrubsole (c), Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Amanda Wellington.