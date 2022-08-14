OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Women 2022, Match 6, At The Oval, London

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>OVI-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Women 2022, Match 6, The Oval, London</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women Dream11 Team Prediction OVI-W VS SOB-W 2022: Best players list of OVI-W vs SOB-W, Oval Invincibles Women Dream11 Team Player List, Southern Brave Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Oval Invincibles Women &amp; Southern Brave Women will take place at 6:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 7:00 PM IST and 2:30 Local Time <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> The Oval, London <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>OVI-W vs SOB-W My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Lauren Winfield, Suzie Bates, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Tahila McGrath, Marizanne Kapp (vc), Dane van Niekerk, Shabnim Ismail, Anya Shrubsole, Grace Gibbs. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>OVI-W vs SOB-W Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Oval Invincibles Women:</strong> Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk (c), Lauren Winfield (wk), Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Aylish Cranstone, Grace Gibbs, Mady Villiers, Joanne Gardner, Tash Farrant, Shabnim Ismail. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Southern Brave Women:</strong> Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Tahlia McGrath, Maia Bouchier, Carla Rudd (wk), Joanne Gardner, Anya Shrubsole (c), Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Amanda Wellington.