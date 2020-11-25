OVR vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s ECS T10 – Malta November 26

OVR vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction

Overseas CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s OVR vs AUK at Marsa Sports Club: The European series continues in Malta. In the seventh match of the tournament, Overseas CC will lock horns against Atlas UTC Knights CC. The Overseas CC team are currently at the bottom of the points table while Atlas UTC Knights are on the third position. Overseas CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of OVR vs AUK ECS T10 Malta 2020, Overseas CC Dream11 Team Player List, Atlas UTC Knights CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips OVR vs AUK ECS T10 Malta 2020, Online Cricket Tips Overseas CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC ECS T10 Malta 2020, Fantasy Cricket Prediction ECS T10 Malta

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta match toss between Overseas CC and Atlas UTC Knights CC will take place at 12.30 PM (IST) November 26 in India.

Time: 1.00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

OVR vs AUK My Dream11 Team

Heinrich Gericke (C), Eldhose Mathew, Alameen Abdul Begham, Daniel Kniverton, Basil George, Sujesh K Appu, Andy Naudi (VC), Jurg Hirschi, Bose Paul, Lee Tuck, David Marks.

OVR vs AUK Probable Playing XIs

Overseas CC: Clyde Palmer, Heinrich Gericke, Daniel Kniverton, Jurg Hirschi, Christo Viljoen, Lee Tuck, Jack Barritt, Charl Kleinepunte, David Marks, Dean Stevenson, Deon Vosloo

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Basil George, Avinash Dileep, Alameen Begham, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed (wk), Asif Sha, Justin Shaju, Bose Paul, Sujesh K Appu (c), Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu.

OVR vs AUK Full Squads

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Sujesh K Appu, Alameen Begham, Bose Paul, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Ciril Mathew, Asif Sha, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Basil George, Ajay John, Akash lal Remesan.

Overseas CC: Jurg Hirschi, Heinrich Gericke, Clyde Palmer, Deon Vosloo, Lee Tuck, Daniel Kniverton, Charl Kleinepunte, James Spackman, Andy Naudi, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Sean Byrne, Christo Viljoen, Gerald Sant, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson, Matthew Towns

Check Dream11 Prediction/ OVR Dream11 Team/ AUK Dream11 Team/ Overseas CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Atlas UTC Knights CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 Malta 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.