OVR vs MAR Dream11 Team Predictions And Fantasy Tips: Toss Timing, Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 – Malta Match 13, November 27 Friday

OVR vs MAR Dream11 Team Predictions And Fantasy Tips: Toss Timing, Probable XIs For Today's ECS T10 – Malt

OVR vs MAR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Overseas CC vs Marsa CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Malta – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s OVR vs MAR at Marsa Sports Club: In the thirteenth match of the T10 tournament, Overseas CC will face Marsa CC.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Malta match toss between Overseas CC and Marsa CC will take place at 4.30 PM (IST) – November 27 in India.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Malta match toss between Overseas CC and Marsa CC will take place at 4.30 PM (IST) – November 27 in India.

Time: 5.00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

OVR vs MAR My Dream11 Team

Jurg Hirschi (captain), Haroon Mughal (vice-captain), Heinrich Gericke, Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Daniel Kniverton, Andy Naudi, Sidharth Anand, Waseem Abbas, Noshair Akhter, Lee Tuck

OVR vs MAR Probable Playing XIs

Overseas CC: Clyde Palmer, Heinrich Gericke, Sean Byrne, Jurg Hirschi, Andy Naudi, Daniel Kniverton, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, David Marks, Deon Vosloo, Matthew Towns

Marsa CC: John Grima, Zeeshan Khan, Sumair Khan, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Waseem Abbas, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Glenn Tavilla

OVR vs MAR Full Squads

Overseas CC: Clyde Palmer, Heinrich Gericke, Sean Byrne, Jurg Hirschi, Andy Naudi, Daniel Kniverton, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, David Marks, Deon Vosloo, Matthew Towns, James Spackman, Gerald Sant, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson, Ethan Xuereb, Charl Kleinepunte

Marsa CC: John Grima, Zeeshan Khan, Sumair Khan, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Waseem Abbas, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Glenn Tavilla, Farhan Masih, Muhammad Zubair, Abishek Kuntala, , David Athwal, Muhammad Usman

