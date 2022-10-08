New Delhi: Sex before the match is one of the most controversial topics in the sporting world. Many believe that having sex before the match can help players reduce stress and enhance their performance.

The idea of sex before a match first came into existence in the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. England started the tournament with a bang and secured two wins and a draw. However, they lost to Portugal via a penalty shootout in a knockout game.

After the team’s exit, many blamed the wives and girlfriends of the England team, who accompanied the players on the tour. Notably, England’s coach in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, Goran Erikson, then revealed that he didn’t prohibit the players from having sex before the match due to which the team lost in the knockout game as the players were tired before the match, giving rise to a massive debate on whether or not players should be allowed to have sex before matches.

While many were in favour of banning sex before games, a section didn’t agree as they believed that it allowed the players to relieve stress. One of the biggest name that came out in support of having sex before game was Brazilian superstar Ronaldo.

“I have had sex several times before some games,” he claimed as per a report in SkySports. It helps you concentrate. Not all the coaches let you have sex before a match though. I have noticed that in some games that I played better because I had sex before them.”

The idea was also given to the Indian cricket team during their 2011 World Cup. During the time, Gary Kirsten was India’s head coach while Paddy Upton was responsible for the mental well-being of the players. It was then Paddy Upton had suggested Gary Kirsten to ask Indian players to have sex before the games. However, Gary was not in favour of the idea and ignored Paddy’s suggestion. The development was revealed by Paddy Upton in his book ‘The Barefoot Coach’.

Paddy Upton has once again joined team India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 as mental conditioning coach. The question now arises if he will once again suggest this idea of having sex before match to India coach Rahul Dravid. It looks very unlikely though that he can have that kind of discussion with Rahul Dravid.