PAK-CC vs SAL Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match ECS T10 – Vienna At Seebarn Cricket Ground, August 21, 7:30 PM IST Friday

PAK-CC vs SAL Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match ECS T10 - Vienna At Seebarn Cri

PAK-CC vs SAL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The ECS T10-Vienna 2020 match between Pakistan CC and Austria CC Wien on Thursday (August 20) was won by the former. After opting to bat first, Pakistan CC plundered 141/3 in their 10 overs courtesy Shadnan Khan’s blistering 29-ball 89, studded with 11 maximums and two fours. In response, Australia CC Wien scored 119/2, losing by 22 runs. Hassan Ashfaq hit an unbeaten century but couldn’t help his side cross the line.

PAK-CC vs SAL TOSS – 7 PM IST

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

PAK-CC vs SAL My Dream11 Team

A Arif, Z Arif, R Pachayan, K Kailash, S Khan, N Hassan, B Zalmai, A Bilal (c), S Hayat, J Sadran (vc) and Z Khan

PAK-CC vs SAL Full Squads

Pakistan CC: Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol, Shadnan Khan

Salzburg CC: Atif Mehmood, Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal, Klair Kailash, Abbas Ahmadzai, Rizwan Javeed, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Saad Cheema, Gondal Naveed, Shahbaz Muhammad, Liaqat Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Abdul Rouf, Nisar Ahmed

