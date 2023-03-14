Advertisement

PAK Vs AFG: Azam Khan Trolls Himself Following Selection In Pakistan Team For T20I Series Against Afghanistan

PAK Vs AFG: Azam Khan Trolls Himself Following Selection In Pakistan Team For T20I Series Against Afghanistan

Azam Khan is returning to the Pakistan team after more than one and a half years. He has performed exceptionally well in the ongoing PSL and is one of the top scorers.

Updated: March 14, 2023 2:18 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: Shadab Khan would lead a young Pakistan team in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting from 24th March as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday named a 15-man squad for the three-match T20I series in Sharjah. The board also named Mohammad Yousuf as their interim head and batting coach.

The team is set to compete without its regular skipper Babar Azam along with senior players like Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi as they all have been rested, while Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, and Khushdil Shah failed to find a place in the squad.

Shadab will lead the side that includes four uncapped players -- Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, and Zaman Khan -- while Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, and Imad Wasim have been recalled in the squad.

Azam Khan is returning to the Pakistan team after more than one and a half years. He has performed exceptionally well in the ongoing PSL and is one of the top scorers. He would like to perform well at the International forum too and try to cement his spot for a longer outing this time.

After the news of his selection, the explosive batter shared a hilarious meme on his social media. The post depicted how surprised Azam Khan was following the announcement. The post is getting immense love from fans and is going viral on the internet.

Also Read

More News ›
PAK Vs AFG: Azam Khan Trolls Himself Following Selection In Pakistan Team For T20I Series Against Afghanistan
Pakistan Firm On 'Boycott ODI World Cup' Stance If India Don't Tour Country For Asia Cup 2023
PAK Vs AFG: PCB Chief Najam Sethi Warns Afghanistan Cricket Board About Crowd Misbehaviour Ahead Of T20I Series
Pakistan Pacer Sohail Tanveer Announces Retirement From All Formats Of International Cricket
PSL 2023: Star Batter Azam Khan's New Singer Avatar Takes Over The Internet - Watch
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score Bangladesh vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs ENG 3rd T20I match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Live score Bangladesh vs England Live Cricket Score and Upda...

Pakistan Firm On 'Boycott ODI World Cup' Stance If India Don't Tour Country For Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan Firm On 'Boycott ODI World Cup' Stance If India Don...

PAK Vs AFG: PCB Chief Najam Sethi Warns Afghanistan Cricket Board About Crowd Misbehaviour Ahead Of T20I Series

PAK Vs AFG: PCB Chief Najam Sethi Warns Afghanistan Cricket ...

Misbah Ul Haq And Shahid Afridi Shape Asia Lions’ Impressive 35-run Win Over World Giants In A Ten-over Thriller

Misbah Ul Haq And Shahid Afridi Shape Asia Lions’ Impressive...

Virat Kohli To Shubman Gill: 5 Players To Watch Out For India vs Australia ODI Series

Virat Kohli To Shubman Gill: 5 Players To Watch Out For Indi...

Advertisement