The team is set to compete without its regular skipper Babar Azam along with senior players like Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi as they all have been rested, while Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, and Khushdil Shah failed to find a place in the squad.

Shadab Khan would lead a young Pakistan team in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting from 24th March as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday named a 15-man squad for the three-match T20I series in Sharjah. The board also named Mohammad Yousuf as their interim head and batting coach.

Shadab will lead the side that includes four uncapped players -- Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, and Zaman Khan -- while Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, and Imad Wasim have been recalled in the squad.

Azam Khan is returning to the Pakistan team after more than one and a half years. He has performed exceptionally well in the ongoing PSL and is one of the top scorers. He would like to perform well at the International forum too and try to cement his spot for a longer outing this time.

After the news of his selection, the explosive batter shared a hilarious meme on his social media. The post depicted how surprised Azam Khan was following the announcement. The post is getting immense love from fans and is going viral on the internet.