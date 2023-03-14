PAK Vs AFG: PCB Chief Najam Sethi Warns Afghanistan Cricket Board About Crowd Misbehaviour Ahead Of T20I Series

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Najam Sethi has also warned Afghanistan Cricket Board officials about controlling their crowd considering the history.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Najam Sethi has also warned Afghanistan Cricket Board officials about controlling their crowd considering the history. All-rounder Shadab Khan will captain Pakistan in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday named a 15-man squad for the three-match T20I series in Sharjah, which is set to commence on March 24. The board also named Mohammad Yousuf as the interim head and batting coach.

Key players like regular skipper Babar Azam along with Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been rested, while Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, and Khushdil Shah failed to find a place in the squad.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Najam Sethi has also warned Afghanistan Cricket Board officials about controlling their crowd considering the history. Last year during Asia Cup we all got to witness an extremely ugly scene as the Afghanistani crowd went violent and started beating Pakistan's fans.

"I had a chat with Afghanistan officials in Dubai about crowd control and their players' behavior. What is the guarantee regarding managing your fans and players, because past experiences haven't been good," Sethi was quoted as saying.

"We told the Afghanistan Board to control their players. Winning and losing is part of the game. We have experience with regards to winning and losing, so we can control our emotions, but they are new to international cricket, so they need to keep their players in check," he stated.

"There were two assurances given. UAE authorities have made a new plan, in which they will try their best that Pakistan fans and Afghanistan fans won't sit together in the same stand," Sethi added.

"In addition to that, strict action will be taken against rowdiness from people. There will be strict security in Sharjah," he said.