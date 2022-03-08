Rawalpindi: Australia opener David Warner showed off his bhangra skills during the final session of play on the fifth day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Warner’s love for the camera is known to all and while the Test match ended in a draw, the Australian opener put on his dancing shoes to entertain the crowd in a match that saw both teams scoring more than 400 runs in their first innings.

With very little help for the bowlers, the batters had a great time on a pitch that can termed as a batting paradise. Bowlers of both the teams toiled hard to get a breakthrough but with no lateral movement and nothing for the spinners, it was always going to be a daunting task.

Imam-ul-Haq (157) and Azhar Ali (185) piled on the runs for Pakistan as the Aussies were left to chase the leather for most part of the first two days of the Test match. Australia got off to a great start in reply to Pakistan’s first innings score of 476 for 4 (decl) with both openers David Warner (97) and Usman Khawaja (68) putting on a 156-run opening stand.

Pakistan took a slender lead of 17 runs in the first innings after bowling out Australia for 459. Nauman Ali was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, returning with figures of 6 for 107 with Shaheen Afridi also taking a couple of wickets.

Both the Pakistan openers, Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq scored unbeaten centuries as the match ended in a draw on a dead pitch.