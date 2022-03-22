Lahore: Steve Smith made his way into the history books during Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test match in Lahore on Monday beating the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid to massive Test record.

Smith has now become the record holder for most runs after 150 Test innings, courtesy of his 169-ball 59 on Day 1. He currently stands with 7993 runs. Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara occupies the second position with 7913 runs, followed by Sachin Tendulkar (7869 runs) and Virender Sehwag (7694 runs), Rahul Dravid (7680) are placed at fourth and fifth position respectively.

“I thought he batted really well today. He was stiff. His bat got stuck in his pad. You bowl that ball against Steve Smith; he’s hitting it 99 out of 100 times. I’m sure it’s frustrating in some respects. He is in my opinion the greatest batter I’ve seen in my era, averaging 60 throughout pretty much his whole Test career,” Usman Khawaja said at end of day’s play on Day 1.

“It’s so funny. We’re talking about Steve Smith probably not scoring hundreds but he seems to be getting 70, 80 every game and doing it very easily. That’s just the class that Steve Smith has. I’m sure there’s a big score coming and then once he gets a big score there will be more big scores. The odds say that he’s going to get a big one very soon”, he added.

Pakistan are currently trailing by 301 runs at stumps on Day 2 with Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali batting at the crease. The hosts are now at 90/1.