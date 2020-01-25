Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Pakistan vs Bangladesh Prediction, Under 19 World Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd T20I PAK vs BAN: The Bangladesh cricket team are currently touring Pakistan during January, February and April 2020 to play two Tests, a one-off One Day International ODI and three T20I matches against the Pakistan cricket team. The Test series will form part of the inaugural 2019 21 ICC World Test Championship.

After lengthy discussions by both cricket boards, with the threat of Bangladesh not touring Pakistan, the tour schedule was finally agreed on 14 January 2020. The tour itinerary was split into three legs, with the T20Is taking place in January in Lahore, followed by the first Test in early February in Rawalpindi. Bangladesh are then scheduled to return to Pakistan in April after the conclusion of 2020 Pakistan Super League, to play the one-off ODI and the second Test match, with both fixtures held in Karachi.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan vs Bangladesh will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

My Dream11 Team

Tamim Iqbal, Babar Azam, Naim Sheikh (C), Iftikhar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali (VC), Liton Das (WK), Mohammad Hafeez, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

PAK vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Shafiul Islam.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Hafeez

Vice-captain Options: Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik

Squads

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa, Khushdil Shah

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PAK Dream11 Team/ BAN Dream11 Team/ Pakistan Dream11 Team/ Bangladesh Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more