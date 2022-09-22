PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Date, Time, When And Where To Watch In India

Karachi: England returned to Pakistan soil after 17 years for a seven-match T20 series ahead of the T20 World Cup down under and kicked it off with a victory. They defeated the hosts by six wickets in the first match of the series and will look to do the same in the second match as well.

The series is divided into two legs. the first leg consists of four matches which will take place in Karachi and the remaining three of the second leg are set to go down in Lahore.

Here are the details on when and where to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I Cricket match:

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match will take place on September 22, Thursday.

Where will Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match be played?

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match will be played at National Stadium Karachi.

What time will Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match begin?

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match be broadcasted?

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match?

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match is available to be streamed live on the SONY LIV App and Website.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Shan Masood, Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

England: Jos Buttler (C & WK), Moeen Ali (VC), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Jordan Cox (WK), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Ben Duckett, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Luke Wood