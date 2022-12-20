Karachi: A relentless England lineup powered to an eight-wicket win in the third and final cricket test on Tuesday to complete a historic series sweep in Pakistan.

England started the day needing a further 55 runs for victory and reached 170-2 within 38 minutes to secure its second successive win with more than a day to spare in its first test tour to Pakistan in 17 years.

It was Pakistan’s first-ever 3-0 loss in a three-test series on home soil. Babar Azam has a new record in front of his name but it is a record he wouldn’t have wanted Babar Azam is the first PAK skipper to lose 4 test matches on Pakistan soil in a year and also the first PAK skipper to lose 3-0 clean sweep at home.

After the match, Babar Azam addressed it and said “Disappointing as a team. We were not good enough to fight back but, credit to England they played really well. First innings we lost back to back wickets, we were good in patches but not good for longer periods and that cost us. Our bowlers fought back very well, but unfortunately that wasn’t good enough. Lot of positives in the series and we will carry that to the next series and we will also discuss where we fell short and correct that.”

England continued their dominant performance in the red ball format of the game. The English side has performed exceptionally well since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took the charge.