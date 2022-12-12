PAK vs ENG: Abrar Ahmed’s Entertaining Cameo Invites Meme Fest

<strong>Multan:</strong> Debutant Abrar Ahmed is having a dream debut in PAK vs ENG second Test in Multan. After a sensational performance with the ball, where he took 11 wickets, he played a 17-run cameo in Pakistan's second inning to keep Pakistan alive in the game. Abrar arrived after the wicket of Saud Shakeel. at 291, with Pakistan still needing 64 runs to win and hit four boundaries in his cameo. Abrar got the crowd going and brought Pakistan's hopes back to life. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Abrar's cameo invited a meme fest on Twitter <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Enterprising cameo from debutant Abrar Ahmed ?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvENG</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UKSePK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UKSePK</a> <a href="https://t.co/llfBWahOry">pic.twitter.com/llfBWahOry</a></p> <p></p> Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1602211249038807041?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Abrar in bowling <p></p>Abrar in field <p></p>Abrar in batting <p></p>Abrar is everywhere ???<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvENG</a> <a href="https://t.co/JCJDPcBp7y">pic.twitter.com/JCJDPcBp7y</a></p> <p></p> Arslan Jutt (@ArslanJutt43) <a href="https://twitter.com/ArslanJutt43/status/1602210058070368256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Everyone considering Abrar as leg spinner <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile Abrar arriving as match finisher <a href="https://t.co/33suf9YBwj">pic.twitter.com/33suf9YBwj</a></p> <p></p> Haris (@damnharris) <a href="https://twitter.com/damnharris/status/1602209177702748160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>