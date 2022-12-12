PAK vs ENG: Abrar Ahmed’s Entertaining Cameo Invites Meme Fest

Multan: Debutant Abrar Ahmed is having a dream debut in PAK vs ENG second Test in Multan. After a sensational performance with the ball, where he took 11 wickets, he played a 17-run cameo in Pakistan’s second inning to keep Pakistan alive in the game. Abrar arrived after the wicket of Saud Shakeel. at 291, with Pakistan still needing 64 runs to win and hit four boundaries in his cameo. Abrar got the crowd going and brought Pakistan’s hopes back to life.

Meanwhile, Abrar’s cameo invited a meme fest on Twitter

Abrar in bowling Abrar in field Abrar in batting Abrar is everywhere ???#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/JCJDPcBp7y Arslan Jutt (@ArslanJutt43) December 12, 2022