New Delhi: England is set to compete against Pakistan in three-match test series from 1st December. The series is special as this is England’s first test series in Pakistani soil after 17 years. They visited Pakistan earlier this year for the first time since 2005 for a 7-match T20I series and won it by 4-3. They later met each other in the final of T20 World Cup 2022 with England once again coming out on top.

The English red ball side has been one of the most formidable test side since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took the command. The Ben Stokes-led side had a terrific summer as they won 6 out of seven test matches and would be planning on to repeat this.

The English red ball coach Brendon McCullum addressed this ahead of the first test match. He said “This is obviously a great place to tour and it’s been starved of international cricket for a long period of time.”

“We understand how passionate people are here in Pakistan about this form of cricket and we understand the obligation that we have as an England side, and we are looking forward to coming over here and playing an entertaining style of cricket which hopefully ends up in results, whether that’s in our favour or in Pakistan’s favour”

“Hopefully everyone that does dial into this series, not just in Pakistan but around the world, sees that international cricket is back in Pakistan and we’ve got a product that’s worth watching.”

“The boys have already said they’re pretty excited about playing in front of a full house here, it’s going to be a good atmosphere, so they’re really excited. That’s what we want from red-ball cricket all around the world is stadiums packed out and fans getting behind their local team. The skipper wants them to be rock stars and to be a rock star you’ve got to play in front of the big houses. We’ve got that opportunity to do that,” McCulum added