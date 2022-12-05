PAK Vs ENG: Cricket Fraternity Laud England’s Historic Test Victory At Rawalpindi
Rawalpindi: England has won the first test match of the three test match series by 74 runs and gained the 1-0 lead. The victory is historic because this was England’s first red ball match in Pakistani soil after 17 years. The all-round performance from England made the test match at a dull and slow pitch of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium entertaining.

The whole cricket fraternity and fans are praising the Ben Stokes-led Three Lions for putting on an exceptional performance and for changing how people used to watch test cricket. Their batting on the first day of the test and their bowling on the fifth day of the test deserves all the praise.

Ben Stokes captaincy and the guidance of Brendon McCullum is what separates them from the rest. Their approach throughout the test match was to win it and to make sure it doesn’t end in draw. The positive and aggressive mindset.

Names like Glenn Maxwell, Tom Moody, Michael Vaughan and Aakash Chopra have praised them for doing what everyone thought was impossible and revolutionizing Test Cricket.