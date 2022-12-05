Rawalpindi: England has won the first test match of the three test match series by 74 runs and gained the 1-0 lead. The victory is historic because this was England’s first red ball match in Pakistani soil after 17 years. The all-round performance from England made the test match at a dull and slow pitch of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium entertaining.

The whole cricket fraternity and fans are praising the Ben Stokes-led Three Lions for putting on an exceptional performance and for changing how people used to watch test cricket. Their batting on the first day of the test and their bowling on the fifth day of the test deserves all the praise.

Essentially, England have taken a game on a pitch designed for a dull batting draw and converted it into a thrilling test match. I am in awe of how England are playing test cricket Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 5, 2022

Hats off to @benstokes38 and @Bazmccullum. You are so good for our game. Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 5, 2022

Wow wow wow. Well played, England. A victory of not just the skills but also, the intent to win. Even if it’s at the cost of losing. Whatever mind can conceive it can achieve. Test Cricket is #PakvEng Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 5, 2022

How good is test cricket? ? Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) December 5, 2022

Huge credit to both @benstokes38 & @Bazmccullum for breathing life into what would have otherwise been a dull test. Last day setup beautifully. All eyes on Rawalpindi, result inevitable. Test cricket the real winner here. #PAKvENG Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 5, 2022

Ben Stokes captaincy and the guidance of Brendon McCullum is what separates them from the rest. Their approach throughout the test match was to win it and to make sure it doesn’t end in draw. The positive and aggressive mindset.

One of the GREAT test wins .. I don’t know of any Captain in the history of Test cricket that would have got his team to Bat like his team did and then declare when he did .. unbelievable .. #PAKvENG Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 5, 2022

McCullum/Stokes changing the way test cricket is to be played. Courageous, fearless positive mindset gets them a win in Rawalpindi on the most docile surface. I don’t think any other team in world cricket would have rolled the dice like that.Bring on the Ashes next year.?? Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) December 5, 2022

Test Cricket at its best. What a sport and what a victory ??????? ? pic.twitter.com/NsEg77QiOS John Atkinson (@JohnAcko1985) December 5, 2022

Test Cricket to Ben Stokes: Jab tak tum mere sath ho, mujhe maarne wala paida nahin hua Mama. Brilliant from England, surely one of their finest wins. Pakistan’s approach, cricket and vision is as flat as this pitch.#ENGvPAK #PAKvENG #SportsYaari Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) December 5, 2022

Names like Glenn Maxwell, Tom Moody, Michael Vaughan and Aakash Chopra have praised them for doing what everyone thought was impossible and revolutionizing Test Cricket.