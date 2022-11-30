Rawalpindi: England’s preparations for the historic Test series against Pakistan are in jeopardy after at least more than a dozen visiting team members including captain Ben Stokes are down with virus.

England are touring Pakistan are 17 years for a three-match Test series with the first match beginning in Rawalpindi on December 1.

According to an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) spokesperson, around 14 members of the touring party are down with the virus on Wednesday and take rest.

“The game remains on. We have about 14 from the party affected. They will be monitored over the next 24 hours,” the ECB spokesperson told Cricket Country via Whatsapp.

Asked how many are player out of 14, he replied, “About half of the squad including Ben Stokes.”

England captain Stokes have already announced their team for the first Test with Liam Livingstone confirmed to make his debut.

Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope and Keaton Jennings along with head coach Brendon McCullum took part in the training session on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, England have brought their own chef for the tour and the bug is not thought to be related to food.

It is still unknown if the team management will be forced to make changes to the squad already announced. “Too early to say,” the ECB spokesperson said when asked if there will be any forced changes in the playing XI if the affected players do not recover on time.