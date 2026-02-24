add cricketcountry as a Preferred Source
PAK vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Another blow for Pakistan, Salman departs, Dawson strikes

Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 at Pallekele Stadium, Pallekele.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - February 24, 2026 7:22 PM IST

PAK vs ENG
PAK vs ENG

Pakistan 2nd down

Massive blow for Pakistan as skipper Salman Ali Agha departs for 5 off 6 balls, caught by Jamie Overton off Liam Dawson’s delivery. Pakistan 27/2 after 3.3 overs, new batsmen Babar Azam.

Saim Ayub, OUT!

First shock for Pakistan as star opener Saim Ayub departs for 7 off 7 balls, caught by Jacob Bethell off Jofra Archer’s delivery. Pakistan are 14/1 after 2.1 overs.

The match begins!

Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub have come out to continue the innings for Pakistan. Jofra Archer is ready with the bowl.

Here's what Harry Brook said after toss 

We would have batted as well. It’s a fresh pitch compared to what we played on a couple of days ago, so hopefully it’s a bit better and gives us a good chance to chase later on. We’re going in with the same team and there’s a lot of confidence in the group. We know we can improve, but the results have been encouraging and we feel a big performance isn’t far away. We’ve done our homework on the opposition, including the unorthodox options like Usman Tariq. There’s plenty of footage and data available, so we’re well prepared. If we win tonight, a semi-final spot is within reach, but T20 cricket can turn quickly. We’ll focus on playing our best cricket and sticking to our processes.

Here's what Salman Agha said after toss
We’re going to bat first. It looks like a good pitch and we want to put up an above-par score and then try to defend it. It’s our first game of the tournament here in Pallekele, but we’ve been playing most of our cricket in Colombo. Wherever you go, adjusting to conditions is key, and we’ve had to do that quickly after coming back just a couple of days ago. Having said that, conditions across Sri Lanka are generally similar, so we know what to expect today. From the rained-off game, Faheem misses out and Shaheen comes back into the side. We have a strong spin attack, but our fast bowling is just as good. Depending on the situation, I can go either way. This being my first ICC tournament as captain, it’s obviously a responsibility, but I’m enjoying it and really looking forward to the challenge.
England squad
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
Pakistan squad
Pakistan playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq
TOSS

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat first.

England vs Pakistan pitch report

The Pallekele pitch usually begins flat and offers good bounce, making it easier for batters early on. The new ball can swing a bit and give some carry in the first few overs. As the match goes on, the surface becomes slower and grips more, helping spinners. Teams might use pitch number five to avoid too much wear. Expect a good batting track at the start, but scoring will get harder later.

England vs Pakistan weather report

The weather in Pallekele on Tuesday looks mostly clear. The temperature will be around 34Â°C during the day. Rain chances are low at a maximum of 25%, and the probability of thunderstorms or lightning is only 6%. Humidity will be high, up to 78%, but it drops in the evening. By match time, rain chances come down to 13%. Overall, the match should go ahead without major interruptions.

Hello and Welcome!

Hello, good evening and welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 between Pakistan and England.

Srijal Upadhyay this side ready to bring you live updates of the game.

