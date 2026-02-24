This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
PAK vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Another blow for Pakistan, Salman departs, Dawson strikes
Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 at Pallekele Stadium, Pallekele.
Massive blow for Pakistan as skipper Salman Ali Agha departs for 5 off 6 balls, caught by Jamie Overton off Liam Dawson’s delivery. Pakistan 27/2 after 3.3 overs, new batsmen Babar Azam.
First shock for Pakistan as star opener Saim Ayub departs for 7 off 7 balls, caught by Jacob Bethell off Jofra Archer’s delivery. Pakistan are 14/1 after 2.1 overs.
Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub have come out to continue the innings for Pakistan. Jofra Archer is ready with the bowl.
We would have batted as well. It’s a fresh pitch compared to what we played on a couple of days ago, so hopefully it’s a bit better and gives us a good chance to chase later on. We’re going in with the same team and there’s a lot of confidence in the group. We know we can improve, but the results have been encouraging and we feel a big performance isn’t far away. We’ve done our homework on the opposition, including the unorthodox options like Usman Tariq. There’s plenty of footage and data available, so we’re well prepared. If we win tonight, a semi-final spot is within reach, but T20 cricket can turn quickly. We’ll focus on playing our best cricket and sticking to our processes.
The Pallekele pitch usually begins flat and offers good bounce, making it easier for batters early on. The new ball can swing a bit and give some carry in the first few overs. As the match goes on, the surface becomes slower and grips more, helping spinners. Teams might use pitch number five to avoid too much wear. Expect a good batting track at the start, but scoring will get harder later.
The weather in Pallekele on Tuesday looks mostly clear. The temperature will be around 34Â°C during the day. Rain chances are low at a maximum of 25%, and the probability of thunderstorms or lightning is only 6%. Humidity will be high, up to 78%, but it drops in the evening. By match time, rain chances come down to 13%. Overall, the match should go ahead without major interruptions.