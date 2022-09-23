<strong>Karachi:</strong> Babar Azam (110 not out) scored a remarkable century as Pakistan defeated England in the second T20I by 10 wickets to level the series 1-1 at the National Stadium. He got the support of Mohammad Rizwan as both the batters played brilliantly against the visiting side led by Moeen Ali. <p></p> <p></p>Both the batters remained unbeaten till the end of the match and cricket fans on Twitter went crazy after the remarkable victory. They heaped huge praise on the Pakistani batters, especially Babar Azam. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What a hundred by Babar Azam - a captain's innings by Babar. 