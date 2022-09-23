Karachi: Babar Azam (110 not out) scored a remarkable century as Pakistan defeated England in the second T20I by 10 wickets to level the series 1-1 at the National Stadium. He got the support of Mohammad Rizwan as both the batters played brilliantly against the visiting side led by Moeen Ali.

Both the batters remained unbeaten till the end of the match and cricket fans on Twitter went crazy after the remarkable victory. They heaped huge praise on the Pakistani batters, especially Babar Azam.

What a hundred by Babar Azam – a captain’s innings by Babar. He becomes the 2nd Pakistani to achieve the landmark of 8,000 T20 runs. pic.twitter.com/dXPkURBJ4g Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 22, 2022

I’m from ??. Tbh Babar Azam is the best player, Pakistan has ever seen. His consistency-class, humbleness and sportsmanship on the field differs a lot from other players. Great that you’re back in form! ?#BabarAzam? #GOAT? #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/9buxudZxtS Sanjo Sam (@sanjo_sam) September 23, 2022

