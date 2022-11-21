Islamabad: The 24-year-old Abrar Ahmed was picked in the squad to play against England in the upcoming three-match Test series starting December 1, 2022 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. While Abrar was a suprise pick but given the kind of season he has had in the past couple of years in domestic cricket, it was only a matter of time before he was called up to play for Pakistan.

Having picked up 43 wickets, including five five-wicket hauls, Abrar has already taken the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in Pakistan by storm and given England’s track record against leg-spin – it might turn out to be a great pick for the Test series. The 24-year-old is a leg-break bowler and has played 13 first-class matches, 12 List A matches and 17 T20 matches in his short stint in domestic cricket.

WATCH Abrar Ahmed Bowl In Domestic Cricket In Pakistan | VIDEO

43 wickets including five five-wicket hauls in this #QeAT season Abrar Ahmed has been rewarded for his strong first-class performance with a maiden Test call-up ?#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/13EfPHD1ph Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 21, 2022

With 112 wicket to his name (first-class, List A and T20 cricket included), Abrar plays for Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy while he was a part of Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“Abrar is in outstanding form this season, so it does make sense to make him available to (captain) Babar Azam so he can use the confidence and talent of this youngster in the upcoming series,” said chief selector Mohammad Wasim on the legs-spinners selection.