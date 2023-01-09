Karachi: Babar Azam-led Pakistan defeated Kane Williamson’s New Zealand by 6 wickets in the first ODI of three-match series at the National Stadium Karachi. They chased down 256 runs target comfortably with 11 balls remaining. Naseem Shah was awarded with the player of the match award for his match-winning spell

Pakistan chose to bowl first after winning the toss. Naseem Shah sent Devon Conway back on a duck in the first over, giving New Zealand a poor start. New Zealand consistently lost wickets. At no point during the game, they were able to forge significant partnerships.

Pakistan seal a comfortable win to go 1-0 up in the series ?#PAKvNZ | ? Scorecard: https://t.co/jGxyR7Qkgi pic.twitter.com/8DqCzhIKbW ICC (@ICC) January 9, 2023

Finn Allen (29), Kane Williamson (26), Daryl Mitchell (36), Tom Latham (42), Glenn Phillips (37), and Michael Bracewell (43) all got off to a good start, but none of them were able to turn their innings into a big score, and as a result, New Zealand only managed to score 255 runs. The star bowler was Naseem Shah, who grabbed yet another fifer and shattered the New Zealand batting line-up.

1 0 overs 5 7 runs 5 wickets Naseem Shah is player of the match for his scintillating five-fer ?#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/s8NaO0dbkT Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 9, 2023

On the other hand, Pakistan’s openers got the game off to a good start, scoring half-centuries from Fakhar Zaman (56 runs) and Babar Azam (66 runs) to help the team stand tall in the middle. However, Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan stole the show with a match-winning, unbeaten 77-run knock, securing the victory for his team.