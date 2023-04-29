PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for New Zealand Tour of Pakistan, At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 4:00 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Pakistan vs New Zealand will take place at 03:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 29, Saturday, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

PAK vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper : Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen : W. Young, D. Mitchell, F. Zaman, Babar Azam (c)

All-rounders : H. Nicholls, Agha Salman, Imam-Ul-haq

Bowlers : S Afridi, M. Henry, Ish Sodhi(vc)

PAK vs NZ Probable XI

Pakistan Probable XI: Babar Azam(C), FK Zaman, Shan Masood, IU Haq, Agha Salman, S. Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), S Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

New Zealand Probable XI: CJ Bowes, W Young, H. Nicholls, D Mitchell, MS Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham(C), AF Milne, Ish Sodhi, B Tickner