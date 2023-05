Updated: May 5, 2023 12:26 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

TOSS: The match toss between Pakistan vs New Zealand will take place at 03:30 PM IST

Start Time: May 5, Friday, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

PAK vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan(c), Tom Latham

Batters: Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell(vc), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Cole McConchie

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

PAK vs NZ Probable XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (Wk), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah.

New Zealand: Will Young, Tom Blundell (Wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry.

