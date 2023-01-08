Karachi: Babar Azam-led Pakistan have failed to win even a single test in the past three test series played at their home. Babar is surrounded by questions about his captaincy going forward. Pakistan’s two-match test series against Tim Southee’s New Zealand ended in a 0-0 draw and in Babar’s next assignment, he would be leading his side against the Kiwis in ODIs.

Ahead of the One Day International clash Babar addressed the media and answered all questions and even shut down journalist raising questions about him stepping down as the red ball skipper. “I think we are having a white ball series now and the Test matches are over. So if you have any questions about this white ball series ask about that,” Babar replied to the journalist.

Babar was also asked about his captaincy and whether it was affecting his batting, to this he replied by saying “I don’t have to justify myself to anyone. I know how I am doing. My focus is on performing well for Pakistan” Babar also said the players were excited about the One-Day series beginning at the National Stadium on Monday.

“In white-ball formats, we have performed well and we want to continue with that momentum against New Zealand although we know they are a very good side and it will be a tough series for both teams,” he added.

Babar even cleared the air about having issues with newly appointed Interim Chief Selector Shahid Afridi. He said “I think we are on the same page that is important. We have our best bowlers back and hopefully, we can do well against New Zealand.”