PAK Vs NZ: Social Media Goes Abuzz With Trolling Of Pakistan Cricket As Umpire Aleem Dar Halts 2nd ODI for 30-Yard Circle Violation

Pakistan cricket confronted an embarrassing circumstance after umpires ended the second ODI against New Zealand to change the dimension of the 30-yard circle

Updated: April 29, 2023 9:40 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket confronted an embarrassing circumstance after umpires ended the second ODI against New Zealand to change the dimension of the 30-yard circle on Saturday. After the first over, the match in Rawalpindi came to a brief halt as umpires were seen instructing the ground staff to fix the measurements.

According to a report on Geo news site, a Pakistani news channel, the pitch was changed after the first over was conveyed with mistaken estimations.

Aleem Dar, a well-known name in the umpiring industry, then measured the distance in steps to correct the incorrect dimension. The rare and hilarious incident resulted in a significant amount of social media trolling, and the match was suspended for six minutes before it resumed.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to field against the Black Caps to begin the game. In the sixth over, Haris Rauf struck out New Zealand opener Will Young for 19(22) after the match was restarted with the correct field dimensions. Chad Bowes, his partner, scored 51 runs in 51 balls before Rauf took his wicket.

Daryl Mitchell alongside captain Tom Latham then assumed responsibility and added 183 runs for the third wicket as New Zealand heaped a tremendous 336/5 on the board in 50 overs. Mitchell scored 129 runs off 119 balls including eight boundaries and three maximums. In contrast, Latham was dismissed by Rauf for 98(85) two runs short of completing a well-deserved century. Rauf took four wickets in his 10-over quota and gave up runs at an economy of 7.80.

