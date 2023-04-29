New Delhi: Pakistan cricket confronted an embarrassing circumstance after umpires ended the second ODI against New Zealand to change the dimension of the 30-yard circle on Saturday. After the first over, the match in Rawalpindi came to a brief halt as umpires were seen instructing the ground staff to fix the measurements.

According to a report on Geo news site, a Pakistani news channel, the pitch was changed after the first over was conveyed with mistaken estimations.

Aleem Dar, a well-known name in the umpiring industry, then measured the distance in steps to correct the incorrect dimension. The rare and hilarious incident resulted in a significant amount of social media trolling, and the match was suspended for six minutes before it resumed.

Fans Troll Pakistan Cricket