Karachi: The first Test ended in a draw as bad light halted New Zealand’s victory bid and denied them a chance to go 1-0 up in the two-Test series after fine half-centuries by Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel and Sarfraz Ahmed helped Pakistan to declare and set a target of 138 in 15 overs for the visitors on the fifth day, on Friday.

Chasing an achievable target, New Zealand were 61/1 in 7.3 overs with Devon Conway (18 not out) and Tom Latham (35 not out) when both the teams shook hands due to fading light. With this, Pakistan ended their four-match losing streak at home.

babar made sure shoaib jutt realizes he’s heard and ignored. pic.twitter.com/uR9SU2M8Zh (@kashafudduja_) December 30, 2022

However, it is Babar Azam’s post-match press conference that is taking over the internet. Babar Azam gave a cold reaction and stare at a Pakistan reporter by the end of his presser. Babar was ignoring the question from the reporter throughout the presser and when he was leaving the presser room, the reporter shouted “Ye koi tareeka nahi hain, yaha sawaal ke lie aapko ishaare kar rahe hain (This is not the way, I’m making repeated gestures to ask a question),” before the media manager cut the mics off

It is assumed that Babar’s reaction was to a press conference that took place a few days back. The same reporter questioned Nauman Ali in an unusual manner and framed it by saying “Nauman scored century with the ball,” in a seemingly unappreciated tone. Nauman didn’t react to it but clearly the Pakistan skipper wasn’t impressed.