PAK vs NZ: We Will Become No.1 In ICC ODI Rankings If We Beat New Zealand 5-0: Imam Ul Haq

Pakistan opener Imam ul Haq has said that if Pakistan can beat New Zealand 5-0, they will become no.1 in ICC ODI rankings.

Updated: April 27, 2023 11:46 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Pakistan will host New Zealand for a five-match ODI series which will serve as a reality check for the Men in Green in terms of their preparations for the ODI World Cup in India later this year. The teams met in the five-match T20I series ahead of the ODIs and delivered some spectacular contests, winning two games each.

Ahead of the ODI series opener, Imam ul Haq said that cricket is a team game and individual rankings do not matter, adding that Pakistan will be looking to beat New Zealand 5-0 and become the number-one ranked team.

"If we beat New Zealand by a margin of 5-0, our team would move to number one in ICC ODI team rankings. I have always thought that it was a team game. I am on third in individual batting rankings and Babar is at number one, but our team is not on the number one spot, which is not a good thing," Imam said.

"If we win the series by 5-0, the collective confidence that we will get, will be more important than personal records," he added.

Mark Chapman Added To New Zealand ODI Squad

Meanwhile, New Zealand have added Mark Chapman to their ODI squad following his impressive performance in the T20I series.

"The way Mark's played against one of the best T20 bowling attacks in the world has been nothing short of outstanding," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said. "His match-winning knock in the fifth and deciding match was particularly special and we're happy to have someone in such strong form added to our ODI squad."

PAK vs. NZ ODI Series: Full Squads

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Usama Mir.

New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Mark Chapman, Chad Bowes, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner, Tom Blundell (wk), Benjamin Lister, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.

